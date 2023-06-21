IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The bow of the Titanic wreckage from the MIR I submersible expedition in 2003.NOAA
See the Titanic wreckage more than 100 years later

Innovation that continues to uncover new details about the RMS Titanic and its underwater graveyard fosters fascination with the ship’s lore even 111 years later.

By Doha Madani and Chelsea Stahl

Though the RMS Titanic descended into the depths of the ocean more than 100 years ago, new details of the famed wreckage continue to be discovered in the deep sea.

The Titanic, a behemoth in its time, was an ocean liner that spanned more than 880 feet long and weighed 46,329 tons when it departed on its maiden voyage April 10, 1912. The liner was hailed as a feat of engineering and boasted to be an "unsinkable ship" by the White Star Line company.

But a few days into its trip from England to New York, the Titanic hit an iceberg that caused it to sink within about three hours.

An estimated 1,522 people, both crew and passengers, were lost at sea and 705 survivors escaped on the ship's lifeboats, according to the Smithsonian Museum.

It took more than 70 years for divers to uncover the Titanic's resting place, roughly 350 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Last month, researchers revealed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic. Previously, photos and videos captured after the 1985 discovery of the site were taken in pieces and incomplete, Parks Stephenson, a Titanic analyst and historian, told NBC News at the time.

The new 3D scan provided the first opportunity to view the Titanic's remains in full, without being pieced together by historians and scientists.

More than a century later, fascination with the lore of the Titanic remains strong thanks to fast-moving technological innovation, which allows to keep extracting new details about the liner's doomed voyage.

Image: The RMS Titanic leaves Belfast, Ireland, for a trial run in 1912.
The RMS Titanic leaves Belfast, Ireland, for a trial run in 1912.Hulton Deutsch / Corbis via Getty Images file
New 3D scans of the Titanic released in May show the wreckage in crisp detail.
New 3D scans of the Titanic released in May show the wreckage in crisp detail. Atlantic Productions / Magellan
Image: Titanic's anchor in 2003.
The anchor in 2003.Ghosts of the Abyss / via Alamy
The 3D scans were created using deep-sea mapping, where submersible camera systems take overlapping photographs that are then converted into 2D or 3D digital models.
The 3D scans were created using deep-sea mapping, where submersible camera systems take overlapping photographs that are then converted into 2D or 3D digital models.Atlantic Productions / Magellan
Image: A Titanic boiler in the wreckage in 1996.
A boiler during a 1996 expedition to the wreckage. The boilers were more than 15 feet in diameter and 20 feet long.Xavier Desmier / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images file
Image: An open hatch on Titanic's hull during a 2003 expedition.
An open hatch on Titanic's hull during a 2003 expedition.Ghosts of the Abyss via Alamy
Image: The bathtub inside Captain Edward Smith's quarters aboard the Titanic.
The bathtub inside Captain Edward Smith's quarters.NOAA
Image: The main dining room aboard the Titanic.
The main dining room aboard the Titanic.George Rinhart / Corbis via Getty Images file
Image: Titanic's dining room from 2003 footage.
Titanic's dining room from a 2003 wreckage expedition.Ghosts of the Abyss via Alamy
Image: The remains of a coat and boots buried in mud near the Titanic wreckage's stern in 2004.
The remains of a coat and boots buried in mud near the Titanic wreckage's stern in 2004.Institute for Exploration, Center for Archaeological Oceanography / via AP file
Image:Workmen stand under one of Titanic's propellers in 1911.
Workmen stand under one of Titanic's propellers in 1911.Heritage Images / Getty Images file
Image: The starboard wing propeller.
The starboard wing propeller.Krista Few / Getty Images
Image: In September 2001, director James Cameron and a group of scientists embarked on an expedition to the Titanic wreckage.
In September 2001, director James Cameron and a group of scientists embarked on an expedition to the Titanic wreckage.Mary Evans / Ronald Grant / Everett Collection
The new 3D scans of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean reveal the wreck in never-before-seen detail.
The new 3D scans of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean reveal the wreck in never-before-seen detail.Atlantic Productions / Magellan
Image: The bow of the Titanic.
The bow of the Titanic.National Geographic via NOAA file
Image: A MIR submersible observes the boy of the Titanic wreckage in 2003.
A MIR submersible observes the bow of the Titanic wreckage in 2003.Walt Disney Co. / via Everett Collection
Image: A deep-water rattail fish swims by the Titanic wreckage at a depth of more than 12,000 feet in 1985.
A deep-water rattail fish swims by the Titanic wreckage at a depth of more than 12,000 feet in 1985.Keystone Press via Alamy
Image: The steering motor on the bridge of the Titanic.
The steering motor on the bridge of the Titanic.Emory Kristof / National Geographic via NOAA
Image: Titanic survivors in life boats on their way to the RMS Carpathia in 1912.
Titanic survivors in lifeboats on their way to the RMS Carpathia in 1912.Library of Congress
Doha Madani

Doha Madani is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News. Pronouns: she/her.

Chelsea Stahl
Julius Constantine Motal contributed.