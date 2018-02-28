TOKYO — The schoolchildren have had their say: A pair of futuristic digital characters will be the mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

Organizers unveiled the winning designs on Wednesday.

A total of 205,755 classes at 16,769 elementary schools took part in selecting three short-listed designs, with their classes casting a single vote.

Designer Ryo Taniguchi poses with a picture of the Tokyo 2020 mascots he designed. Koki Nagahama / Getty Images

The winning pair, clad in the "ichimatsu" checkered pattern of the games' official logo, received 109,041 votes.

Organizers say the mascots combine tradition with innovation.

Their names will be decided by copywriters and other professionals and announced in July or August.

The selection process involving schoolchildren was introduced to get students enthusiastic about the games while also ensuring transparency.

The original official logo was hit with plagiarism allegations and scrapped.

The designer of the winning mascots is Ryo Taniguchi, who graduated as an art major from Cabrillo College in California.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020.