A thick layer of volcanic ash covered Tonga's islands on Tuesday as the first images emerged from the Pacific island nation since it was hit by a massive undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Aerial and satellite photos revealed the scale of the damage from the weekend's eruption, which sparked fears of widespread disaster.

Saturday's blast could be heard as far away as Alaska, triggered tsunami warnings on the West Coast of the United States and sent waves across the ocean to Japan and Peru, where it caused an oil spill and two drownings. It sent spectacular plumes of smoke, ash and gas rising above the South Pacific, with the massive mushroom cloud visible in photos from space.

But with communications to the islands largely severed, the true extent of the damage — and the human toll — was not immediately clear.

The first details of the destruction started to emerge after reconnaissance flights made by Australia and New Zealand, as well as satellite phone conversations with residents. Local officials feared the death toll could rise, while international aid operations were hampered by the ash damage.

Photos showed trees, buildings, green spaces and roads on the normally lush islands now covered by a sea of dark ash, as well as water from giant waves that washed onto land after the eruption.

Some images were released by the United Nations satellite center, UNOSAT, with others from surveillance flights by New Zealand and Australia.