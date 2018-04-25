Toronto officer who held his fire after van attack says he was just doing his job

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The Toronto police officer praised for his restraint after refusing to open fire on a suspect following a deadly van-ramming attack earlier this week says that he was just doing his job, and that the focus should not be on him.

Ten people were killed when the van driver, identified by the police as Alek Minassian, 25, plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk on Monday. Video showed the suspect claiming that he had a gun in his pocket and shouting, "Shoot me in the head!" but the officer did not fire. No weapon was found on the suspect, officials said.

That officer was Police Constable Ken Lam, who joined the police force as a second career, Deputy Police Chief Peter Yuen told reporters in Toronto on Wednesday. He is receiving treatment following the traumatic event and is doing well, Yuen said.

"He also wants me to express this to the media that the focus shouldn't be on him — there were a lot of first responders that were there that day that looked after a tragic scene," including ambulance workers and good Samaritans, Yuen said.

"He's very selflessly saying he doesn’t deserve all the credit," Yuen said.