Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said hours after the incident that the motive for the ramming remained unclear, but "definitely looked deliberate."

"We are looking very strongly to what the exact motivation was for this particular incident to take place," Saunders said.

Law enforcement officials in Canada and the United States who have been briefed on the case told NBC News that the leading theory appears to be mental illness and not terrorism, although that could change.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale was in Toronto on Monday for a meeting of G-7 security ministers. He later told reporters that the killings did not appear to be related to terror.

Authorities provided no details about Minassian and said he was not previously known to police. The law enforcement officials said he was once involved in an online discussion about Elliot Rodger, the 22-year-old gunman who killed six people in 2014 near Santa Barbara, California.

Witnesses of the Toronto rampage, which occurred at about 1:30 p.m. ET, described a white van apparently rented from Ryder swerving back and forth between the sidewalk and the road, and moving through crowds at 30 mph. Besides those killed, police said 15 people were also injured.