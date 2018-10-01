Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Canadian man accused of using a van to mow down a mostly female group of pedestrians at a busy Toronto intersection was hit Thursday with three new attempted murder charges.

Alek Minassian, who was linked to an online misogynist group after the mayhem last month that left 10 people dead and 15 injured, did not enter a plea during his brief appearance by video from his cell.

The 25-year-old now faces 10 counts of murder and 16 counts of attempted murder at his next scheduled appearance, which is scheduled for Sept. 14.