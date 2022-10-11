Tourists flock to Japan after Covid restrictions lifted

Eager to admire colorful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad started arriving Tuesday in Japan for the first day of lifted border restrictions, which had been in place for more than two years to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Travelers are expected to deliver a sorely needed 5 trillion yen ($35 billion) boost to the world’s third-largest economy. And the flood of visitors is expected to keep growing.

The daily cap of 50,000 arrivals is gone. Airlines have added flights to respond to the full re-opening of borders. Visa-free travel is back for short-term business and tourism from more than 60 nations.

David Beall, a photographer based in Los Angeles who’s been to Japan 12 times, has already booked a flight, planning to go to Fukui, Kyoto, Osaka, and Tokyo. The last time he was in Japan was in October 2019. But it’s everyday things he’s most looking forward to, like eating Japan’s popular fried pork dish, tonkatsu.

“As cliche as it sounds, just being back in Japan after all this time is what I am most looking forward to. That of course includes hopefully meeting new people, eating the food that I’ve missed like good tonkatsu, being in nature that time of the year, riding the trains,” he said.

As a tip for others planning trips, he recommends getting a Japan Rail Pass and a Suica or some other card that allows cashless payments for easy travel.

Tourists like Beall, numbering about 32 million people before Covid-19, are welcome for good reason. Many will have more spending power because the Japanese yen has declined in recent months in value compared to the U.S. dollar, the euro and other currencies.

The only protocols left for entry are that you must be fully vaccinated with one booster or have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of departure. Then, virtually all visitors from the U.S., the rest of Asia, Europe and South America won’t have to quarantine.

Compared to the most recent surge in Japan, when reported infections nationwide topped 200,000 people in August, both cases and deaths have dwindled. Last week, daily deaths averaged eight people nationwide. Japan has provided free Covid-19 vaccines, especially encouraging the elderly and the medically vulnerable to get inoculated.

But visitors may have to adjust to face masks.