The case has strained relations between the U.S. and NATO ally Turkey.

"I don't accept any of the allegations or accusations," the state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Brunson as telling the court. "I did not engage in any illegal activity. I had no relations with anyone engaged in such activity."

He added: "I am a Christian pastor. I did not join an Islamic movement. Their aims and mine are different."

The agency said the pastor delivered his defense statement in Turkish.

Speaking to NBC News before the hearing, Brunson's daughter Jacqueline Furnari said that relatives were happy the case was moving forward but concerned it could drag on further.

"I'm not sure exactly why my dad was chosen," she said. "He's a pawn in a political game between Turkey and the U.S."

Furnari said Brunson's mood has recently improved and he had started to gain back some of the 50 pounds he lost while in detention.

"The start was very, very difficult. It was a dark time," she said. "He's anxious … but altogether he's doing a lot better."

Andrew Brunson. American Center for Law & Justice

She added: "He's done nothing wrong, he's a peaceful loving man, he's a pastor. These charges are absolutely absurd."

Brunson was arrested during the mass detentions and firings soon after a failed July 2016 coup attempt, initially on immigration violation charges.

He's now accused of having links to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a Kurdish militant group which Turkey and the United States deem a terrorist organization, as well as links with the network of Pennsylvania-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. Ankara blames Gulen for being behind the coup attempt.

The indictment also alleges Brunson revealed state secrets and communicated with people who gathered details about gas and railway stations, information which would potentially be of strategic importance during a war or occupation.

The indictment states the charges are based on evidence obtained from Brunson's phone, as well as from witnesses given pseudonyms to mask their identity.

The pastor's lawyer, Ismail Cem Halavurt, told NBC News before the trial that he's not been told who the witnesses are and that Brunson denies the charges.