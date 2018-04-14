"We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents," Trump said in remarks from the White House, adding that the U.S. and its allies had "marshaled their righteous power."

Trump urged Iran and Russia to withdraw their support for what he called Syria's "barbarism and brutality."

In a direct address to the two countries, he asked: "What kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men and women and children?"

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the strike was larger and more elaborate than the one the Trump administration carried out a year ago. The Friday attack targeted scientific research centers, several military bases and numerous places where the Syrian Republican Guard and members of Syria's 4th Armored Division were located, according to the Observatory.

The British Armed Forces said they scrambled four Royal Air Force Tornado GR4s to launch Storm Shadow missiles at a missile facility where the Syrian regime is believed to be storing chemical weapons.

Witnesses in Syria reported hearing explosions around Damascus late Friday night.

The suspected nerve agent attack in the city of Douma in eastern Ghouta on April 7 killed dozens of people, including children, local activists have told NBC News. Syria and Russia have denied any involvement in the alleged attack.

Upwards of 500,000 people are thought to have died in the seven-year Syria civil war, a conflict that has also driven millions from their homes. The war has sucked in a number of actors — including Russia, Iran and Iran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah on the side of Assad.