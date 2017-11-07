SEOUL, South Korea — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that there had been progress on resolving the North Korea nuclear crisis and called on Pyongyang to “make a deal.”

“I really believe it makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and make a deal that’s good for people of North Korea and people of the world,” he said, standing alongside South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in.

Trump is in South Korea as part of a trip to the region where he will visit five countries. After visiting South Korea, Trump will make his way to Beijing. After that, he heads to Vietnam and the Philippines.

Ali Vitali reported from Seoul. Rachel Elbaum reported from London.