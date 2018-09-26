Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Trump explicitly backs two-state solution to Palestinian-Israeli conflict

In the clearest expression yet of the White House's support of an independent Palestinian state, Trump said he wants to unveil peace plan within 3 months.
Trump says he supports an Israel, Palestine 'two-state solution'

UNITED NATIONS — President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he wanted a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the clearest expression yet of his administration's support for such an outcome.

The Trump administration has in the past said it would support a two-state solution if both sides agreed to it.

Trump, in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations, also said he wanted to unveil a peace plan in the next two to three months.

"I like a two-state solution. That's what I think works best ... That’s my feeling," said Trump, who is attending the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders.

Netanyahu has said that any future Palestinian state must be demilitarized and must recognize Israel as the state of the Jewish people — conditions that Palestinians say show he is not sincere about peacemaking.

The United States' Arab allies are strong proponents of a two state solution.

“I really believe something will happen. They say it’s the toughest of all deals,” Trump said.

He added that Israel will have to do something good for the other side without elaborating.

Doubts have mounted over whether Trump’s administration can secure what he has called the “ultimate deal” since December, when the president recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and then moved the U.S. Embassy there.

"It is a dream of mine to get that done prior to the end of my first term," Trump said of an agreement on the conflict.

Jerusalem is one of the major issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Both sides claim it as a capital.

Trump’s move outraged the Palestinians, who have since boycotted Washington’s peace efforts, led by Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner.

The Palestinians want to establish a state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem. Israel captured those territories in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed East Jerusalem in a move not recognized internationally. Israel regards all of the city as its eternal and indivisible capital.

