Major anti-U.S. protests were expected across the West Bank and Gaza Strip on Friday in response to President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Israeli police deployed reinforcements in and around Jerusalem's Old City after Palestinians promised another “day of rage” over the decision, which sparked uproar among world leaders and upended decades of American policy.

More than 100 people were treated for injuries, including wounds caused by rubber bullets and tear gas, following clashes with security forces in Ramallah and Bethlehem on Thursday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Demonstrations were also planned across the Middle East and around the Muslim world. Pakistan's Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami party announced rallies in all major cities after Friday prayers.

Several thousand protesters, including some shouting anti-American slogans and burning an effigy of Trump, gathered in front of the U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In Indonesia, hundreds of protesters mostly clad in white arrived outside the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta. Some waved Palestinian flags, while others shouted "Allahu Akbar" — or "God is greatest."

Trump's announcement also put in motion a move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv — a process that aides have said could take years.

Protesters burn an effigy of President Donald Trump in front of the U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpur. Fazry Ismail / EPA

Since the 1979 Camp David Accords, previous presidents have refused to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel or move the U.S. Embassy. The U.S. approach has been that Jerusalem's status should be negotiated between the Israelis and Palestinians.

The Palestinians have sought the city's eastern sector, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as the capital of a future independent state. They fear Trump's declaration essentially imposes on them a disastrous solution for one of the core issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who was due to meet Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for talks in Paris later Friday, said the U.S. had excluded itself from the Middle East peace process.

"Until now it could have had a mediation role in this conflict, but it has excluded itself a little. The reality is they are alone and isolated on this issue," he said.

Micky Rosenfeld, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, said border police, extra patrol units and undercover units would respond "to any major incidents or illegal protests."