SOMERSET, N.J. — President Donald Trump says he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have discussed North Korea in their latest call.

And Trump tweets that he's asked Moon about "Rocket Man" — an apparent reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea has launched a trio of missiles in recent weeks and tested a bomb that was its most powerful to date.

Trump also says long gas lines are forming in North Korea, calling it "too bad." New U.N. sanctions cut oil exports to North Korea.

The White House says Trump and Moon are committed to continuing to take steps to strengthen deterrence and defense capabilities, and maximize economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea. They plan to meet this week at the U.N. General Assembly.