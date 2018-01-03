My button is bigger than yours.

President Donald Trump, reacting to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un saying he had a "nuclear button on his desk" and was ready to use it against the U.S., said on Twitter late Tuesday that his own nuclear button "is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

In a televised speech on Monday, Kim had said "the entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, and a nuclear button is always on my desk. This is reality, not a threat."

The fiery rhetoric comes as representatives from North and South Korea could meet for the first official discussions between the neighbors since 2015 ahead of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

South Korea proposed Tuesday that talks be held next week. A spokesman for the South Korean government said that Seoul had consulted with the U.S. and had Washington's go head.

South Korea's overture was in response to comments made by Kim in a New Year's Day speech. He suggested immediate talks with Seoul over sending a delegation to the Olympics.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned North Korea earlier on Tuesday against staging another missile test and said Washington would not take any talks between North and South Korea seriously if they did not do something to get Kim to give up his nuclear weapons.

Haley told reporters the United States was hearing reports that North Korea might be preparing to fire another missile.

"I hope that doesn't happen. But if it does, we must bring even tougher measures to bear against the North Korean regime," Haley said

In September, North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test. Pyongyang tested a total of 23 missiles in 2017, including 15 that were nuclear-capable. The November launch of which appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, flew farther than any of Kim's previous tests — and the North claimed it could reach anywhere in the mainland U.S.

Trump's Tuesday evening tweet across the bow was part of a barrage of New Year's posts chastising Iran, Pakistan and the Palestinian leaders.