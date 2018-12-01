Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Kim Jong Un has accepted an invitation to the White House, President Donald Trump said Tuesday, raising the prospect of the U.S. welcoming the leader of one of the most brutal and repressive regimes in modern history.

The North Korean dictator has a "great personality" and is "a very talented man," the president told reporters overnight.

Trump’s effusive praise and warm smiles provided a notable contrast to the weekend’s acrimonious G-7 summit where he was pictured sitting with folded arms opposite Angela Merkel.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with President Donald J. Trump during the G-7 meeting in Charlevoix, Quebec, on Saturday. Jesco Denze / Bundesregierung via EPA

In contrast to the friendliness with Kim, Trump doubled down on his criticism of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he last weekend accused of being "weak" and “dishonest.”

Trudeau incurred Trump’s wrath by describing White House trade tariffs as “insulting" and stating that Canada would not be "pushed around" by Washington.

“That's going to cost a lot of money for the people of Canada,” Trump told reporters Tuesday. “He learned. You can't do that.”

In Singapore, the leaders’ historic handshake lasted about 13 seconds. “It’s a great honor to be with you,” the president told Kim.

Trump even joked to photographers, saying: "Getting a good picture, everybody? So we look nice and handsome and thin? Perfect."