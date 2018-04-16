Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Syrians who lived through some of Bashar al-Assad's most brutal assaults rejoiced over U.S.-led airstrikes in the wake of a chemical weapons attack blamed on his regime.

“These are the strikes we have long wanted,” said Asmaa al-Ajrad, 27.

Al-Ajrad is originally from Douma, the Damascus suburb that was the scene of the chemical attack earlier this month which activists and aid groups say killed dozens. She fled to Idlib only days before the deadly incident.

Douma, a one-time rebel stronghold in eastern Ghouta, has been subjected to intense bombing by Syria's Russian-backed regime for months. Assad's military declared Douma "fully liberated" on Saturday.

The U.S., British and French airstrikes targeted three facilities involved in the research or storage of chemical weapons in western Syria.

"For Assad to know that from now on there will be an international response lead by the Americans if he uses chemical weapons is a relief for Syrians,” construction worker Mustafa Rizk told NBC News, adding that he felt Syrians had been left "waiting for too long" for an international military response.