This period featured several incidents where the world appeared to be teetering on the brink of Armageddon.

Giles, who is a a senior consulting fellow at London's Chatham House think tank, highlighted that there were "periods of tension that were far worse than what we're experiencing now" during the Cold War — which lasted for 44 years between 1947 and the end of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The riskiest moment during this timeline was the Cuban missile crisis. This was the only time during the Cold War when U.S. forces were placed on DEFCON 2, in what the State Department's Office of the Historian calls "the moment when the two superpowers came closest to nuclear conflict."

The standoff over Syria isn't anywhere near that level. But that's not to say it's not serious.

Some analysts see the ongoing situation as the worst crisis since the end of the Cold War and perhaps since the start of the 1980s when U.S.-Soviet relations began improving.

President Ronald Reagan meets with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev during a summit between the superpowers in Geneva on Nov. 21, 1985. AFP / Getty Images file

"Relations between leading Western countries and Russia are as bad as they have been since the early 1980s," according to Duncan Allan, a former official with the British Foreign Office who worked in the U.K.'s embassies in Moscow and Kiev.

But even he tempered this comparison with caution.

"We are not dealing with the USSR, we're not dealing with a superpower," said Allan, who is now an associate fellow at Chatham House. "The Russians won't thank you for saying that, but they are not a superpower comparable to the United States."

It is still unclear what action Trump is planning to take in response to the chemical attack on a rebel enclave near Damascus over the weekend.