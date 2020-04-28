Trump says he knows how North Korea's Kim is doing, 'relatively speaking'

As speculations swirl about the health of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump said he was aware of how he is doing.
"I do know how he's doing, relatively speaking," Trump said during a Rose Garden news conference on Monday, after saying "I can't talk about it now."
Trump also speculated more news of the leader would be coming soon.
"You'll probably be hearing in the not-too-distant future," he said.
Kim failed to attend his late grandfather's birthday celebrations on April 15, a significant date in North Korea's calendar, known as "Day of the Sun," and has not made an appearance since.
Several U.S. officials told NBC News last week that U.S. intelligence reporting indicates that Kim had recently undergone cardiovascular surgery.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office responded to the reports, denying that Kim was ill. Several other officials have since made similar statements to quell the rumors.
Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Wednesday, Kim remained in control of North Korea.
“Kim Jong Un is still on full control of North Korea nuclear forces and North Korea military forces and I have no reason not to believe that,” said Hyten in a briefing.
In China, North Korea's biggest ally, state media CCTV reported on Monday that Kim had sent a letter to construction workers thanking them for their role in the development in the city of Samjiyon, North Korea. CCTV had cited a North Korean newspaper for reporting on the letter.
Verifying events from inside North Korea is difficult to impossible as it is one of the most secretive nations on earth.
On Tuesday, South Korea’s minister for North Korean affairs said although Kim has never previously skipped Day of The Sun celebrations, his absence from ceremonies is not particularly unusual.
"Many anniversary events including celebrations and a banquet had been cancelled because of coronavirus concerns,” Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said at a parliamentary hearing.
He added that since mid-January, there were at least two instances where the North Korean leader was out of sight for nearly 20 days. “I don’t think that’s particularly unusual given the current (coronavirus) situation.”
Trump, who was the first sitting U.S. president to step onto North Korean soil since the 1953 armistice line dividing the peninsula during a visit last year, on Monday echoed his previous well wishes to the leader.
"I just wish him well. I've had a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un," he said.
Reuters contributed to this report.