President Donald Trump on Monday floated the possibility of holding next year's G-7 summit at his golf resort in Miami.
"We think we’re going to have a very successful one and we can learn from what took place here, because I think they did a really great job," he said in France on the sideline of this year's gathering.
Miami is a "great location" for next year's summit, he said at a bilateral meeting with German chancellor Angela Merkel, adding that it would be held next to the city's international airport.
"It's one of the biggest airports, takes planes from everywhere. Sometimes you have hours and hours of driving to get to certain locations," he said.
"You’ll only have a five-minute drive, which is good," he added while turning to Merkel.
When asked if it would be held at the Trump National Doral Miami, an 800-acre golf resort located less than five miles from the airport, the president said it was a strong contender.
"They love the location of the hotel," he said. "We haven’t found anything that’s even close to competing with it."
Trump arrived Saturday in France focused on a trade war with China and eyeing another with Europe, but has since sought to emphasize the camaraderie and good relations among the leaders.
He said there had been "great unity" on the question of how to deal with Iran and they had "more or less" come to a conclusion.
However, Merkel, sitting beside him, said that while she and Trump had productive talks on Iran there was still a long way to go on the issue.