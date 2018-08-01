Trump scraps the Iran nuclear deal. Now what?

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said the deal is “a good and robust agreement that serves the interests of all parties.”

And French Defense Minister Florence Parly said Tuesday that "we will need to keep pushing to defend the improvement of this deal, whether the United States is part of it or not."

However, a major hurdle for the remaining powers in the deal will be operating under a different sanctions policy than the U.S.; experts predict that most major international companies will comply with U.S. sanctions in order to protect their interests in the U.S. market.

Major companies in the U.S. and Europe could be hurt, too. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that licenses held by Boeing and its European competitor Airbus to sell billions of dollars in commercial jetliners to Iran will be revoked. Certain exemptions are to be negotiated, but Mnuchin refused to discuss what products might qualify.

At a briefing for reporters late Tuesday, a State Department official confirmed that the White House was considering sanctions on non-U.S.companies that did not comply.

And while Iran’s leaders may have been more willing to take a softer stance in talks with non-U.S. parties, anger at Trump’s decision may make that politically impossible.

“Should there be some momentum, Iran has indicated that perhaps it might negotiate on some of the wider issues,” Vakil said. “But right now it is obviously in a defensive mood, and domestic, sectional politics very much drives its ability to come back to the negotiating table.”

What does America get?

The perceived benefit of restoring sanctions is that an economically weakened and isolated Iran would have to scale back its regional aggression.

“It also puts pressure on Iran and the international community to address Trump’s personal concerns with the deal,” Vakil said.

However, a simulation exercise carried out last fall by Israeli and American experts concluded that there was little else to be gained by scuttling the deal. In particular, it seems unlikely Iran would agree to a tougher deal while the international position is so divided; splintering the deal plays into Tehran’s hands, the experts concluded.

What is Israel's view?

The collapse of the deal comes amid signs that Israel and Iran are moving closer to open warfare.

Netanyahu on Tuesday accused Iran of deploying "very dangerous weapons" in neighboring Syria. "It is now seeking to plant very dangerous weapons in Syria ... for the specific purpose of our destruction,” he told reporters.

Israel has repeatedly warned it will not tolerate a lasting Iranian military presence in Syria, and is believed to have been behind recent airstrikes on Syrian military bases that killed Iranian soldiers, prompting Tehran to vow revenge. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant in 2010. Stringer / Reuters file

Before Trump announced his decision, French President Emmanuel Macron had warned that war could ensue if Trump withdrew from the deal. Without limits on Iran’s nuclear ambitions or inspections of Iranian facilities, Israel could feel compelled to act against its archenemy.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last week that scrapping the Iran deal put the entire Middle East in a “very dangerous position."

After Trump's announcement on Tuesday, Macron tweeted that France, Germany, and the U.K. regretted the United States' decision but would work "collectively on a broader framework, covering nuclear activity, the post-2025 period, ballistic activity and stability in the Middle-East, notably Syria, Yemen and Iraq."

What will the impact be on America's reputation?

Perhaps the most troubling outcome of Trump’s move for diplomats is the longer-term erosion of trust in the United States.

Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said Tuesday that only “naïve” individuals would negotiate with the U.S. in the future. His comments echoed a warning from Rouhani that “no one will trust America again" after this episode.

It is something that might be noted by North Korea’s Kim Jong Un as he prepares to sit down for talks with the U.S. following last month’s summit that eased tensions with South Korea.

What are the implications for Iran?

The deal also has opponents in Iran, where many say they haven’t seen the economic benefits that Rouhani promised would flow following the lifting of sanctions.

Spiraling inflation in Iran has fueled nationwide protests in December and January.

The collapse of the deal would also vindicate the position of Rouhani’s hard-line opponents who criticized the very existence of any deal with the U.S.