MAINZ, Germany — President Donald Trump took a swipe at German leader Angela Merkel over border controls Monday by wrongly stating that crime was rising in her country because of mass migration.

"We don’t want what is happening with immigration in Europe to happen with us!" he wrote in a string of tweets defending White House policies regarding the U.S.-Mexico border.

His comment comes a week after he stoked tensions with other leaders at the G-7 summit, including the German chancellor who called his behavior "depressing."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to President Donald Trump at the G-7 summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, on June 9. Jesco Denze / Bundesregierung via EPA

Trump tweeted: “The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition. Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!”

Under Merkel, Germany opened its borders to welcome around 1 million asylum-seekers in 2015. At times more than 10,000 people were arriving daily in the country, which had a population of around 81 million.