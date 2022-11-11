IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tsunami advisory issued after powerful earthquake hits Tonga

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 132 miles east-southeast of Neiafu, Tonga, at a depth of 15 miles.
A magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 132 miles east-southeast of Neiafu, Tonga.USGS
/ Source: Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A powerful underwater earthquake struck Friday off Tonga in the southern Pacific, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami advisory.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 132 miles east-southeast of Neiafu, Tonga, at a depth of 15 miles. It predicted strong shaking but said the probability of serious damage or casualties was small.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami advisory, which is one step below a tsunami warning.

An undersea volcano erupted in Tonga in January, killing three people, blanketing its main island with a thick layer of volcanic ash and shooting millions of tons of water vapor high up into the atmosphere.

