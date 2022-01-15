Tsunami warning issued in Tonga after undersea volcano erupts

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The Pacific nation of Tonga issued a tsunami warning Saturday after an undersea volcano erupted.

Video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas.

The Tonga Meteorological Services said a tsunami warning had been put in force for all of Tonga.

The eruption Saturday was the latest in a series of spectacular eruptions from the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano.

A tsunami threat was not expected for Hawaii, the state's Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.