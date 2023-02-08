Images show joy and grief as rescuers race against time in Turkey's post-quake rubble

After being trapped for 52 hours, 8-year-old Yigit Cakmak was pulled to safety by rescuers on Wednesday, bringing a glimmer of hope to Turkey as it reels from the devastation wrought by two massive earthquakes.

Rescuers in the southern city of Hatay smiled and took pictures as the boy emerged from the wrecked concrete and mangled metal.

Cakmak also smiled and waved as a rescuer carried him away, but after spotting his mother he was overcome with emotion, his face tearing up as they hugged.