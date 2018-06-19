Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

ISTANBUL — Violence has marred the run-up to Sunday's elections in Turkey, in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking another five-year term amid a crackdown on dissent following the 2016 failed coup.

At least 87 opposition supporters suffered beatings or were injured in incidents from April 26 through June 20, according to a report by the Human Rights Association, a Turkish NGO. The victims include four supporters of the Good Party who were stabbed last month at a campaign booth by members of a rival opposition party. Three members of Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) have also been injured during campaigning.

The Human Rights Association said other tactics used against activists during the campaign included threats, bans on rallies or “interventions” such as preventing supporters from handing out flyers. All but two of the 132 incidents cataloged in the report were aimed at opposition parties.

The violence has worsened recently, with four people killed last week in a clash during a campaign visit by an AKP candidate in the predominantly Kurdish southeast.

Turkey's state news agency said local store owners attacked the AKP members, but the BBC cited opposition sources as saying the candidate’s bodyguard opened fire. NBC News could not independently verify either report.

A reflection of a poster showing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. Emrah Gurel / AP

An election center run by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) was also ransacked last week. The CHP blamed young members of the AKP and alleged that "mafia methods" were being used on the campaign trail.

With the majority of media outlets under the control of Erdogan and his allies, all opposition candidates are struggling to get their voices heard.

The Turkish president's response to the failed 2016 coup was to embark on a purge of opponents he claimed were linked to Fethullah Gulen, a cleric who lives in self-imposed exile in Pennsylania. Erodgan accuses Gulen of masterminding the coup. Gulen denies the allegation.

Around 160,000 people have been detained as part of the post-coup crackdown, according to the U.N. Human Rights Office. Academics, opposition politicians and journalists are among those behind bars. The country remains under a state of emergency.

Voters will choose a Parliament as well as a president on Sunday, and polls suggest both elections will be closer than expected. Around 55 million people have registered to vote in Turkey, along with 3 million overseas.

If no presidential candidate gains 51 percent, a second round of voting will be held. Erdogan has ruled Turkey since 2002, first as prime minister and now as president.

Howard Eissenstat, a professor of Middle East history with a focus on Turkey at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, warned that violence "would almost certainly intensify" in the event of a second round.