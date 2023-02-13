ANTAKYA, Turkey — The death toll from earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria passed 35,000 on Monday as a handful of survivors were pulled from the rubble more than a week after the disasters devastated swaths of both countries.

Emergency workers rescued 11-year-old Lena Maradini on Sunday, who had been trapped for over 160 hours close to the epicenter in Hatay, a European Pressphoto Agency picture showed. Another woman, Naide Umay, was rescued from the rubble nearby after almost 175 hours, according to a video by Reuters.

But as tears of joy and applause greeted the Lena and Umay being pulled from the rubble alive, death overshadowed most search operations as many rescuers and relatives resigned themselves to finding no one alive under the rubble.

Turkey's disaster agency said on Monday that more than 31,500 had been recorded killed in that country. Another 3,500 deaths were reported in northwest Syria, according to figures by the Syrian health ministry and the White Helmets, a volunteer rescue group in rebel-held regions of the country.

The death toll was expected to climb further.

Local rescue workers in Turkey have been joined by dozens of international teams. In the southern city of Antakya, Swiss volunteer Asar Taratas, 39, told NBC News that his group was struggling to cope with the sheer number of collapsed buildings.