Two Americans were gored in Pamplona, Spain, on Sunday during the annual Running of the Bulls festival — one of whom is now fighting for his life.
A 46-year-old man from San Francisco is in grave condition after being gored in the neck by a bull, according to local authorities.
The other American victim is a 23 year-old man from Kentucky. He's recovering from an injury deemed “less serious,” after a bull’s horn pieced his thigh, according to authorities
Every year, Pamplona holds its annual event, famous for scenes of people sprinting through the city’s ancient streets chased by bulls.
Two days into the festival, officials were already reporting injuries. On Sunday, Spanish authorities announced six people had been taken to a local hospital after the bull run, including the two Americans.
The State Department told NBC News they are aware of the injuries, but declined to provide more details to privacy concerns.
“The U.S. Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and welfare of U.S. citizens abroad,” the agency said.
The nine-day festival, a centuries-old tradition, brings one million tourists to the northern Spanish city to watch bulls run each morning.