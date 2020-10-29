Three dead, others injured in terrorist attack at French church

Three people have been killed and others injured in what police described as a terrorist attack at the Notre Dame basilica in the southern French city of Nice on Thursday.

At 9.00 a.m. local time (4.00 a.m. ET) a man armed with a knife attacked people inside the church, killing a woman and a man, French police confirmed to NBC News.

A third victim, another woman, ran from the church seeking refuge in a café, shop but was hunted down and killed, police added. Several others have been wounded, police said.

The police confirmed that the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack.

National and local police are at the scene as well as bomb squads.

The Mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, tweeted Thursday that the suspect had been arrested and that all indicated that it was a terrorist attack inside the Notre Dame basilica in the center of the city.

Je suis sur place avec la @PoliceNat06 et la @pmdenice qui a interpellé l’auteur de l’attaque. Je confirme que tout laisse supposer à un attentat terroriste au sein de la basilique Notre-Dame de #Nice06. pic.twitter.com/VmpDqRwzB1 — Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) October 29, 2020

France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said he was holding a crisis meeting at the Interior Ministry. Local police tweeted that there was an operation underway in the Notre Dame area in central Nice.

The attack comes almost two weeks after an 18-year-old Chechen refugee decapitated a school teacher, who had shown pupils controversial Charlie Hebdo caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad during a civics class debate on freedom of expression. The caricatures are considered blasphemous by Muslims.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back in for updates.