Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

AMSTERDAM — The two people injured in a stabbing attack at a busy central railway station in the Dutch capital on Friday have been identified as U.S. citizens.

The pair were tourists visiting the Netherlands, U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra said in a statement. They remained in hospital on Saturday with serious injuries, local police said.

"We wish them a speedy recovery and are working closely with the City of Amsterdam to provide assistance to them and their families," Hoekstra said.

"The U.S. Embassy team in the Netherlands stands with our friends in the Netherlands as the authorities seek the full facts as to exactly what happened," he added. "We will assist as appropriate, with our main priority as always being the safety and well-being of U.S. citizens in the country."

Dutch police said the attacker, an Afghan citizen who was shot and taken into custody shortly after the incident, would be interrogated later in the day. He also remained in hospital, with injuries to his lower body.

On Friday evening, police said the man's motives were still unclear. "All scenarios are taken into consideration, including a terrorist motive," authorities said in a statement.

Central Station is a busy entry and exit point for visitors to the Dutch capital, with regular trains linking it to the city's Schiphol Airport. Friday is one of the busiest days of the week, with many tourists arriving for the weekend.