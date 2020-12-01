'Several' killed after car drives into pedestrian area in German city of Trier

MUNICH — One person has been arrested after a car drove into a pedestrian area in the German city of Trier on Tuesday, police said, killing "several" people.

"The arrested person is a 51-year-old from the Trier-Saarburg district," Trier police tweeted, adding that the vehicle had been "secured," without giving further details of the incident.

Police initially said two people had been killed and then updated the death toll to "several" without specifying exact numbers.

They also said "several" others had been injured.

"Several dead and injured in downtown Trier. A driver is captured. More information will follow. Care for the injured has absolute priority!" Trier police tweeted.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

"We have a lot of traumatized people who saw what happened," Trier Mayor Wolfram Leibe told press near the scene.

Leibe said he did not know the motive for the incident.

Trier police have also not said what they think motivated the incident, or whether it was believed to have been an accident.

They urged locals to avoid the area while emergency services were on site and not to share videos and images on social media.

Officials also said there would be another press conference at around 7:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. ET).

The city of around 100,000 people is in the far west of Germany, close to the border with Luxembourg.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.