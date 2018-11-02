Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Yuliya Talmazan

LONDON — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed at an address belonging to the headquarters of Sony Music in London Friday morning.

Metropolitan Police say one person has been arrested and the incident is not being treated as terror related.

Police officers respond at the office building housing Sony Music's offices in London on Nov. 2, 2018 after after two people were stabbed. DanieL Leal-Olivas / AFP - Getty Images

Armed officers arrived on the scene at around 11 a.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) after reports of an incident on Derry Street in West London.

Police say they have evacuated people as a precaution and are waiting for an update on the condition of the two people who were injured.

No firearms were involved in this incident.

Officers will remain on scene as the investigation continues.