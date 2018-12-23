Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Max Burman

LONDON — British police have released a man and woman without charge after they were arrested in the investigation of unauthorized drone flights that disrupted travel at Gatwick, the country's second busiest airport.

“Both people have fully co-operated with our enquiries and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick," Sussex police chief Jason Tingley said in a statement.

They had been arrested late Friday in a town not far from the airport.

“Our inquiry continues at a pace to locate those responsible for the drone incursions, and we continue to actively follow lines of investigation," he added.

Drones began buzzing the airport Thursday, leading to a 36-hour closure that affected more than 120,000 passengers during the height of holiday travel, officials said. A drone sighting Friday led to a second, brief shutdown of the airport.

Authorities were concerned the drones could disrupt airplane flight paths, disable jet engines or worse.

Gatwick was plagued by long lines and flight delays Saturday but no new drone sightings, allowing British officials to hope the worst was over. Flights are now operating normally.

"The military measures we have in place at the airport have provided us with reassurance necessary to re-open our airfield," airport officials tweeted.

Those measures include an Israeli-developed radar system that can track drones and jam their signals, England's Sky News reported.

The persistent drone crisis at Gatwick, which is located 30 miles south of London and serves 43 million passengers a year, has had ripple effects throughout the international air travel system.

The airport has offered a reward of over $60,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.