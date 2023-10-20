2 Americans held by Hamas have been released

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Two U.S. hostages taken custody by Hamas have been released, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

The two fell into the clutches of Hamas after the militants on Oct. 7 launched a surprise terror attack on Israel.

The surprise announcement came on the same day that the Israeli prime minister's office reported that more than 200 Israelis were still being held captive and that at least 30 of them were under the age of 16.

Earlier this week, NBC News reported that Hamas had expressed a willingness to release women and children it holds captive.

But Hamas also acknowledged that it did not have custody of all the hostages, some of whom were taken captive by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which is another militant group based in Gaza, or by what a former U.S. official briefed on the matter called "random Gaza citizen opportunists."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.