4 rescued, a dozen bodies retrieved after typhoon sinks ship off Hong Kong

Chinese search and rescue officials pulled 12 bodies on Monday from waters southwest of Hong Kong after an engineering vessel snapped in two as tropical storm Chaba passed through, state television said.

Maritime authorities of the southern province of Guangdong were stepping up efforts to identify the bodies, suspected to have drowned, after they were retrieved about 50 nautical miles from where the stricken ship sank, it added.

Four of its crew were rescued by Monday, although rescue officials in the global financial hub had warned the previous day that “very slim” chances remained of finding others alive.

Seven planes and hundreds of boats and fishing vessels are joining the search effort, state television said.