Typhoon Koinu injures 190 and brings record-breaking winds to Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Typhoon Koinu swept southern Taiwan on Thursday, injuring 190 people but causing no deaths as it brought pounding rain and record-breaking winds to the island, leading to school and office closures.

Koinu, which means “puppy” in Japanese, made landfall early Thursday in Cape Eluanbi, the southernmost tip of Taiwan, and is expected to weaken as it moves west toward Guangdong and Fujian provinces in southern China.

The typhoon brought the fastest wind ever recorded in Taiwan as it approached on Wednesday night. A weather monitoring station on the outlying Orchid Island, southeast of the main island, measured a gust of 212.9 miles per hour at 9:53 p.m. (9:53 a.m. ET), as well as sustained winds that reached 123.5 mph at 9:40 p.m.

Both values set all-time highs since Taiwan began keeping records of wind speeds in 1897, said Huang Chia-mei, head of the Central Weather Administration’s Taitung Weather Station, according to the official Central News Agency.

The device measuring the wind speeds broke shortly after, Huang said.

On Thursday afternoon, Koinu’s maximum sustained winds measured 96 mph with gusts of 119 mph.