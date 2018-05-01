U.K. officials, doctors decry Trump's remarks on London stabbings

Those British reports last month followed headlines stating that London's murder rate had surpassed that of New York. However, multiple analyses have since debunked that claim, noting that New York saw 292 murders last year, while London reported 130. The cities have similar population sizes.

Stabbings in the British capital have been on the increase this year. But Labour Party lawmaker Sarah Jones tweeted at Trump, "U.K. knife crime nowhere near your off-the-scale gun deaths."

The surgeon who made the "war zone" remark, Dr. Martin Griffiths or Royal London Hospital, didn't endorse Trump's comments, either. He tweeted that he's “happy to invite Mr. Trump” to visit his hospital, meet with London’s mayor and talk to the city's chief of police about the reality of violence there.

The director of London's major trauma system, Dr. Karim Brohi, said in a statement that knife violence is indeed "a serious issue for London."

But Brohi, a fellow Royal London Hospital surgeon, stated, "To suggest guns are part of the solution is ridiculous. Gunshot wounds are at least twice as lethal as knife injuries and more difficult to repair."

Trump also said at the NRA convention that "it would have been a whole different story" if a legally armed vigilante was present during the automatic weapons attack at the Bataclan theater in Paris in November of 2015. Eighty-nine people were gunned down at the venue.

France does not recognize a right to bear arms.

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs countered the president's remarks by stating, essentially, that its overall low rate of gun violence proves firearm restrictions work.