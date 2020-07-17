Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — Princess Beatrice of York, granddaughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, was married in a small ceremony on Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The red-haired royal married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, and took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines.

As a result, it was a scaled-down affair due to the social restrictions in place across the country to tackle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Charles, Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew and others during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade. Chris Jackson / Getty Images file

Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, became engaged to Mozzi in September 2019, while they were on a weekend trip in Italy.

The couple had planned to marry in May at the Chapel Royal inLondon's St James’s Palace, where Queen Victoria wed Prince Albert in 1840. The reception was due to be held in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

But like thousands of Britons, the deadly COVID-19 crisis scuppered their amorous nuptial plans.

Official government guidelines limit wedding ceremonies in England to around 30 people, who must also adhere to social distancing rules. Large reception parties are curtailed with music and food limited and the bride and groom encouraged to wash their hands before exchanging rings.

The measures have ruled out all large-scale celebrations and forced thousands of couples in England to postpone or delay their ceremonies.

"We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together," the couple said in a joint statement when they got engaged last year. "We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

Their wedding came two years after Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the same location that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had their fanfare ceremony in May 2018.