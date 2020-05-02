Princess Charlotte, the only daughter of Britain's Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate, turned five on Saturday and her parents marked the occasion by releasing a series of photographs of her delivering food packages to people during the coronavirus lockdown.
Clad in a black and white gingham dress, Charlotte, who is fourth in line to the throne, was pictured packing food boxes and delivering pasta to elderly residents who are isolating at home because of the pandemic.
They were taken in April by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, on the royal family's rural Sandringham Estate, in eastern England.
The Cambridges often release photos of their three children to mark their birthdays.
Like her older brother Prince George and younger brother, Prince Louis, Charlotte was born on the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.
The royal family have frequently been in the public eye during the coronavirus crisis, which has so far killed more than 27,000 people in Britain according to government figures — among the highest in Europe.
In April, Charlotte’s great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II gave a rare televised address to the nation from Windsor Castle, urging her subjects to show the same "self-discipline" and "quiet good-humored resolve" that characterized previous generations in times of crisis.
The monarch turned 94 last month, but her big day was not marked by traditional gun salutes, cancelled because of coronavirus.
The queen's son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus in March. He has since recovered.
Charles publicly thanked healthcare workers and went on to virtually open the nation's largest field hospital, NHS Nightingale in London, created in just nine days to help the capital cope with the outbreak.