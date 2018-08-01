Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A U.K. woman has died after being exposed to the same type of nerve agent used against a former Russian spy and his daughter, British police said in a statement Sunday.

London's Metropolitan Police said detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of Dawn Sturgess, 44, at a hospital Sunday evening local time.

"This is shocking and tragic news. Dawn leaves behind her family, including three children, and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this extremely difficult time," Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the head of the U.K. counter terrorism policing, said in the statement.

A man previously identified as Charlie Rowley, 45, who was also exposed to the nerve agent, remains critically ill in a hospital, police said in the statement.

"This terrible news has only served to strengthen our resolve to identify and bring to justice the person or persons responsible for what I can only describe as an outrageous, reckless and barbaric act," Basu said.