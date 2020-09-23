LONDON — Coming to a theater near you.

Sir Tom Moore, the WWII veteran who raised millions for Britain's National Health Service during the coronavirus pandemic by walking laps in his garden, has signed a deal to do a biopic of his life.

Moore, who turned 100 in April, said in a statement Wednesday that he did not know any actors his age, but he was sure “Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins could do a wonderful job if they were prepared to age up.”

Moore, known as “Captain Tom,” made headlines by walking laps in the run-up to his 100th birthday during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. He raised 39 million pounds ($50 million) for the National Health Service.

He also broke two Guinness world records, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth and was promoted to colonel. He scored a No. 1 single, wrote an autobiography and is helping to set up a charity.

The movie, which is set to be shot next year, will be made by Britain's Fred Films and Powder Keg Pictures, whose credits include "Fisherman's Friends," about a group of Cornish fishermen who signed a record deal.

The biopic will "draw on his military career and dramatize how personal grief and the horrors of war shaped his life and inspired him to keep walking,” the companies said in a joint statement.

"This is a story about the power of the human spirit, and Captain Sir Tom personifies that,” the movie’s writer-producers, Nick Moorcroft and Meg Leonard, said in a statement. "We are honored to be telling this unique and inspiring story and are excited about audiences getting to know the man behind the headlines."

Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said in a statement that the family had received a number of offers for the movie rights and were big fans of the movies of Moorcraft and Leonard and producer James Spring

"And we hope that our story connects with audiences in the same way their previous films have done,” she said.