U.S. ambassador to U.N. hastily leaves Haiti after gunshots heard at president's funeral

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield cut short her visit to Haiti on Friday after gunshots were heard at the funeral for assassinated President Jovenel Moïse, a senior administration official told NBC News.

Thomas-Greenfield and her delegation left Haiti safely and they are en route back to the states, the official confirmed.

While the group departed earlier than expected, the senior administration official said the ambassador was able to meet with Haitian leaders at the funeral, including new Prime Minister Ariel Henry and Claude Joseph, who just stepped down from the position.

"Our delegation is here to bring a message to the Haitian people: You deserve democracy, stability, security, and prosperity, and we stand with you in this time of crisis," Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement earlier on Friday.

"So, we come here in solidarity with the Haitian people during this difficult time. And also, it’s important that we share our condolences with First Lady Martine Moïse and her family. But we also come to show our support for democracy and democratic process."

The sound of gunshots was first reported by Reuters.

The slain president's funeral unfolded as Haitians feared the ongoing political instability could lead to more violence in the Caribbean nation.

The late president's wife, Martine Moïse, paid her final respects to her husband amid cries of “Justice! Justice!”

Her right arm still in a sling from the deadly June 26 attack, the widow put her left hand in the casket before bringing it to her heart. She tearfully observed a moment of silence along with her three children.

Outside the ceremony, protesters clashed with police as shots erupted and tear gas and black smoke wafted into the heavily guarded compound.

