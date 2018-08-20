Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

An American Pave Hawk helicopter crashed in Iraq early Monday, killing at least one member of the U.S.-led coalition and injuring multiple others, U.S. officials said.

There were no immediate indications that enemy fire was involved in the crash, which happened at approximately 1 a.m. local time (8 p.m. ET Sunday).

“All personnel were recovered … and three were evacuated for further treatment,” the joint Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement. “The aircraft was conducting a partnered counterterrorism mission.”

An investigation was launched into the cause of the incident, it added.

The helicopter was returning to base after conducting a small-scale raid, according to Newsweek. That report could not be verified by NBC News.

Iraqi commanders referred questions to the U.S. military.

The crash comes after a HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter crashed in western Iraq in March, killing all seven service members aboard — including two New York firefighters.