An American Pave Hawk helicopter crashed in Iraq early Monday, killing at least one member of the U.S.-led coalition and injuring multiple others, U.S. officials said.
There were no immediate indications that enemy fire was involved in the crash, which happened at approximately 1 a.m. local time (8 p.m. ET Sunday).
“All personnel were recovered … and three were evacuated for further treatment,” the joint Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement. “The aircraft was conducting a partnered counterterrorism mission.”
An investigation was launched into the cause of the incident, it added.
The helicopter was returning to base after conducting a small-scale raid, according to Newsweek. That report could not be verified by NBC News.
Iraqi commanders referred questions to the U.S. military.
The crash comes after a HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter crashed in western Iraq in March, killing all seven service members aboard — including two New York firefighters.