U.S. broadens China health alert amid diplomatic illness reports

BEIJING — The State Department issued an expanded health alert Friday for all of China amid reports that some U.S. diplomats in the country had experienced a mysterious malady that resembles a brain injury and has already affected U.S. personnel in Cuba.

"The State Department received medical confirmation that a U.S. government employee in China suffered a medical incident consistent with what other U.S. government personnel experienced in Havana, Cuba," it said in an emailed statement. "As a result of additional voluntary medical screenings, the department has sent other individuals to the United States for further evaluation."

A previous statement in May mentioned only the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou as the location for the health alert, although it was sent to U.S. citizens throughout the country.