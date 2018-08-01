Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

U.S. broadens China health alert amid diplomatic illness reports

A previous alert mentioned only the U.S. consulate in the southern city of Guangzhou.
by Reuters /  / Updated 

Mystery illness afflicting American diplomats in Cuba is still unsolved

Jun.08.201802:14

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

BEIJING — The State Department issued an expanded health alert Friday for all of China amid reports that some U.S. diplomats in the country had experienced a mysterious malady that resembles a brain injury and has already affected U.S. personnel in Cuba.

"The State Department received medical confirmation that a U.S. government employee in China suffered a medical incident consistent with what other U.S. government personnel experienced in Havana, Cuba," it said in an emailed statement. "As a result of additional voluntary medical screenings, the department has sent other individuals to the United States for further evaluation."

A previous statement in May mentioned only the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou as the location for the health alert, although it was sent to U.S. citizens throughout the country.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news