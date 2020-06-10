U.S. court asked to force Facebook to release Myanmar officials' data for genocide case

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

AMSTERDAM — Lawyers bringing a case before the World Court accusing Myanmar of genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority have asked a U.S. district court to order Facebook to release posts and communications of Myanmar military and police.

The International Court of Justice based in the Hague has agreed to hear a case accusing Myanmar of genocide against Rohingya in violation of a 1948 convention.

The United Nations court, commonly known as the World Court, accepts cases between states, and the case against Myanmar was brought by The Gambia with the backing of a group of Muslim countries.

Hundreds of thousands of Muslims have fled a crackdown in mainly Buddhist Myanmar, which considers members of its Rohingya minority to be foreigners. Rights groups have documented killings of civilians and burning of villages. Myanmar authorities say they have been battling an insurgency and deny carrying out systematic atrocities.