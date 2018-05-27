U.S. delegation holds talks with North Korean officials in DMZ

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A U.S. delegation met with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone on Sunday as planning seemed to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps-on-again summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

South Korea's president, Moon Jae-in, meanwhile, gave details about his surprise meeting Saturday with Kim in the truce village of Panmunjom, saying Kim had committed to sitting down with Trump and to a "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The South Korean news agency Yonhap quoted a senior official from the presidential office in Seoul as saying Moon could travel to Singapore for a three-way summit with Trump and Kim Jong Un next month, depending on the outcome of ongoing discussions between Washington and Pyongyang.

The trip would likely be made around June 12, the proposed date of the summit, which Trump canceled on Thursday, the official said, according to Yonhap.

A three-way summit was the original proposal from Moon and Kim Jong Un when they held their first meeting at Panmunjom on April 27. Moon publicly raised the possibility again at a news conference Sunday, saying he hoped for a three-way summit "should the North Korea-U.S. summit succeed."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tapped veteran U.S. diplomat Sung Kim to handle pre-summit negotiations. On a separate but complementary track is the CIA team that Pompeo set up last year when he headed the spy agency. And on a third track is a White House logistical group that was sent to Singapore on Sunday to prepare in case the summit takes place. It was led by Joe Hagin, the White House's deputy chief of staff for operations.

Kim, the U.S. ambassador to the Philippines, also served as ambassador to South Korea and was part of the U.S. negotiating team that last held substantive denuclearization talks with North Korea during the administration of President George W. Bush in 2005.

Talks with North Korea on a summit with Kim Jong Un were going "very well," Trump said on Saturday.

The developments, after last week's whirlwind of uncertainty, appeared to flesh out Trump's assertion that the June 12 summit in Singapore could take place as first scheduled.

Trump told reporters Saturday that there was "a lot of goodwill," that the original plan was still being considered and that "that hasn't changed."