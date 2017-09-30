BEIJING, China — The United States has direct channels of communication with North Korea, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Saturday, adding that Washington was "probing" for potential dialogue with Pyongyang.

“We are probing, so stay tuned,” Tillerson told reporters during a trip to China.

“We ask: Would you like to talk? We have lines of communications to Pyongyang. We’re not in a dark situation,” he added.

Tillerson was in China to lay the groundwork for President Donald Trump's forthcoming visit to the country which is scheduled for November.