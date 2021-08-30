WASHINGTON — With the United States military now out of Afghanistan, the task of evacuating tens of thousands of Afghan allies left behind now falls to nongovernmental organizations and international aid groups — who say they are unable to tell Afghans where to go next, according to several groups who spoke to NBC News.

Kabul’s airport has been the epicenter for evacuations, but with commercial flights now stopped, sights have shifted to Afghanistan's land borders. But the odds of Afghans reaching one of those borders without Taliban interference, being allowed to cross into a neighboring country and then being resettled in the U.S. are daunting.

“My sense of the issue is that the borders are incredibly crowded. There is a lot of violence. Some are open for visa holders and others are not. Some have gotten into Pakistan, a lot have not,” said Becca Heller, executive director of International Refugee Assistance Project, which helps refugees after they have left the country and are looking for legal assistance to resettle in the U.S.

As a result of the confusion, many organizations are telling Afghan employees and others looking to evacuate to shelter in place until they have more information, according to three nongovernmental organizations that operate in Afghanistan.

“Right now we’re telling them to find somewhere safe and stay there. We don’t know what’s happening at the border,” said Chris Purdy, project manager of the Veterans for American Ideals program at Human Rights First.

The reports of which borders may be safe to cross at this point appear to be mixed. And so far the U.N.'s main refugee agency says there is no evidence of a major wave of refugees fleeing across Afghanistan’s land borders.

“We have not seen a large-scale flow of people out of Afghanistan. We know that could change,” said Chris Boian, spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

There were indications that more Afghans were crossing the Afghan borders with Iran and with Pakistan, but it was unclear if they were seeking asylum, he said.

At the heavily used Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing of Spin Boldak, there was an increase of several thousand more Afghans travelling across the border, according to UNHCR observers on the ground, Boian said.

Bilal Askaryar, communications director of Welcome With Dignity, a coalition of immigrant and refugee advocacy organizations, said there have been reports of Taliban stopping Afghans on the road to land borders. While Afghans were once eager to prove their affiliation with the United States for a chance at boarding an evacuation flight prior to the departure of the U.S. military, many are now told to hide or destroy those documents when encountering the Taliban at checkpoints.

“They may now have a target on them rather than a ticket out,” Askaryar said.

There is also growing frustration with the Biden administration for leaving behind what is estimated to be tens of thousands of Afghan Special Interest Visa holders and applicants and their families who helped the two-decades long U.S. military effort in the country.

“The time for recrimination will come, but right now we just have to get people out,” said a leader at one nongovernmental organization working to evacuate Afghans, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees called on Afghanistan’s neighboring countries on Monday to help absorb a potentially large number of refugees.

“Some Afghans will inevitably need to seek safety across the country’s borders. They must be able to exercise their right to seek international protection, and borders must be kept open for them for this purpose,” said Filippo Grandi, the high commissioner. “Those countries that neighbor Afghanistan who have been taking in refugees for decades need greater support.”

Government spokespeople representing the neighboring countries of Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan did not respond to requests for comment on whether they would welcome Afghan refugees across their borders.

The five countries met last week to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, but have so far not made commitments as to how those fleeing the country will be treated. Iran and Pakistan have historically taken in millions Afghan refugees over four decades, according to the United Nations, many of whom are still living in those countries.

Afghanistan also shares a small and remote stretch of border with China, but China was not part of the meeting. A spokesperson for the Chinese government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.N. Security Council voted on Thursday to set out minimum expectations of the Taliban, including that they honor their “stated commitments to ensure safe passage” for all trying to leave the country.