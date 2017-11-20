U.S. military on Okinawa confined to bases, barred from alcohol use after fatal accident

U.S. service members on Okinawa have been banned from drinking and restricted to base or their off-base residences following a fatal accident between a U.S. service member and a local resident, the U.S. military said Sunday.

In addition, all U.S. service members on mainland Japan are prohibited from buying or consuming alcohol on or off base after the accident before dawn Sunday, in which a local man was killed and a U.S. Marine suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash in Naha, in Okinawa prefecture, the U.S. military said. The U.S. government-funded Voice of America quoted local police as saying the Marine's blood-alcohol level registered three times the legal limit during a breath test.

A Japanese man's damaged vehicle at a police station in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, on Sunday. The driver was killed, and a U.S. Marine was injured when their vehicles collided Sunday. Kazuki Sawada / Kyodo News via AP

A photo of the crash scene showed the local man's vehicle crumpled into an almost unrecognizable heap of twisted metal. Neither driver was identified.

U.S. Forces Japan comprises about 50,000 U.S. service members, about half of them on Okinawa, and their presence has been a source of tension among local residents for years. Tens of thousands of people turned out in a massive protest in June 2016 after a U.S. base worker was arrested in connection with the killing of a local woman.

"When our service members fail to live up to the high standards we set for them, it damages the bonds between bases and local communities and makes it harder for us to accomplish our mission," U.S. Forces Japan said in a statement Sunday night. "We are committed to being good neighbors with our host communities."

The order directs commanders across Japan to immediately begin leading mandatory training in responsible alcohol use, risk management and acceptable behavior for all military members and U.S. government civilians in Japan. It restricts all U.S. military personnel on Okinawa to their bases or their homes, and it prohibits alcohol consumption by all U.S. military personnel across the country at all times.

Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson, commanding general of Marine Forces Japan, extended his "deepest regret and sincere condolences" to the Okinawan man's family. He said the Marine Corps was cooperating fully with the local investigation and would "take every possible step to keep this from happening again."