U.S. Navy aircraft crashes into sea off Okinawa, Japan with 11 aboard

A U.S. Navy aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers crashed into the sea off Okinawa, Japan Wednesday while on the way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, military officials said.

The ship, which is in the Philippine Sea, is conducting search and rescue operations, the Japan-based U.S. 7th Fleet said in a statement.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

“Personnel recovery is underway and their condition will be evaluated by USS Ronald Reagan medical staff,” the statement said. “The names of the crew and passengers are being withheld pending next of kin notification.”

No further information was immediately available, and the Navy did not release the type aircraft involved.

The 7th Fleet has had two fatal accidents in Asian waters this year, leaving 17 sailors dead and prompting the removal of eight top Navy officers from their posts, including the 7th Fleet commander.

The USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore in August, leaving 10 U.S. sailors dead. Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship collided off Japan.

The Navy has concluded that the collisions were avoidable and resulted from widespread failures by the crews and commanders, who didn't quickly recognize and respond to unfolding emergencies. A Navy report recommended numerous changes to address the problems, ranging from improved training to increasing sleep and stress management for sailors.